How Wisconsin colleges fared on the latest U.S. News college rankings

U.S. News & World Report today released its annual university rankings.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison was again the top-ranked national university in the state, according to the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings. UW-Madison ranked 42nd for a second consecutive year in the overall national university rankings and slipped one spot to 14th among public universities.

Marquette University ranked 83rd (up from 88th) in the national university rankings.

Princeton was again the top-ranked national university, followed by a three-way tie among Columbia University, Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology for second. University of California-Los Angeles was the top-ranked public university, followed by UC-Berkeley and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

Lawrence University in Appleton is the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, coming in 62nd nationally. Beloit College was the second highest ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 75th nationally. The top-ranked national liberal arts college is Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

In the U.S. News business school rankings, UW-Madison’s undergraduate program ranked 19th, down from 16th. Its real estate program ranked 2nd nationally, and insurance/risk management program ranked 3rd. Marquette’s supply chain program ranked 16th nationally.

For schools that offer an engineering doctorate, UW-Madison’s engineering program ranked 15th. For schools that do not offer an engineering doctorate, the engineering programs at Milwaukee School of Engineering ranked 9th, and UW-Platteville ranked 39th.

Here’s how the universities and colleges in Wisconsin stacked up in the U.S. News rankings:

National Universities

UW-Madison (42nd)

Marquette University (83rd)

Edgewood College (239th)

National Universities – Public Schools

UW-Madison (14th)

National Liberal Arts Colleges

Lawrence University (62nd)

Beloit College (75th)

St. Norbert College (117th)

Ripon College (128th)

Best Regional Universities Midwest

Milwaukee School of Engineering (8th)

Carroll University (31st)

UW-La Crosse (37th)

UW-Eau Claire (41st)

UW-Whitewater (49th)

Mount Mary University (51st)

Best Regional Colleges Midwest