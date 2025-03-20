Houston-based health care software company Symplr to move operations from Hartford to Jackson

Houston-based health care software company Symplr
plans to move its current operations in Hartford, located at 1550 Innovation Way, to a new building development planned in Jackson.
A combination industrial and commercial building is planned for a three-acre site located within the Village of Jackson's industrial park. The site is located at N171 W21860 Caymus Court.
In total, the new building will be 31,240 square feet. It will be large enough for three separate tenants, including Symplr.
"The proposed development will be a relocation of an existing business currently located in the City of Hartford Business Park," according to a project narrative submitted by Jackson-based commercial design and construction company Design 2 Construct
.
Symplr plans to occupy approximately 14,000 square feet of space within the three-tenant building. The site will be an administration building and house some manufacturing space for software and hardware related to the company’s workforce management technology.
Representatives from Symplr did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
In addition to the company’s headquarters in Houston, Symplr has an international office in India.