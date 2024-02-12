Household goods manufacturer leases space in Mequon

Port Washington-based Kleen Test Product Corp.
, a manufacturer of household goods, has leased 30,000 square feet at a Mequon industrial building.
The 160,000-square-foot building is located at 1000 W. Donges Bay Road. The building has office and warehouse space, according to marketing materials from Founders 3 Real Estate Services
. Current tenants include marketing agency Norscot Group.
Kleen Test Product Corp., with six facilities in Wisconsin and two in Ohio, develops and manufactures products like wet wipes and dryer sheets, among other household products, according to the company's website.
Paul McBride and John Davis of Founders 3 represented the building's owner, Stern Real Estate LLC.
Kleen Test Products Corp. declined to comment on the lease.