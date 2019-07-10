House on Nagawicka Lake sold for $2.3 million

Sold to CEO of Chicago-based investment firm

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Photo from Realtor.com

A 7,035-square-foot home on Nagawicka Lake in Delafield has been sold for $2.34 million, according to state records.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home sits on a 1.2-acre site on Nagawicka Road. The property has 87 feet of lake frontage. It has a four-car detached, heated garage, and a 600-square-foot boat house, according to Realtor.com.

The property has an assessed value of about $1.6 million, according to county records.

It was sold by Thomas Beaudry of Pewaukee to Daniel Perper, according to state records. Beaudry is the owner and president of Waukesha-based Corporate Design Interiors. Perper is the CEO of Chicago-based PEAK6 Capital Management LLC.

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People