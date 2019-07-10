House on Nagawicka Lake sold for $2.3 million

A 7,035-square-foot home on Nagawicka Lake in Delafield has been sold for $2.34 million, according to state records.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home sits on a 1.2-acre site on Nagawicka Road. The property has 87 feet of lake frontage. It has a four-car detached, heated garage, and a 600-square-foot boat house, according to Realtor.com.

The property has an assessed value of about $1.6 million, according to county records.

It was sold by Thomas Beaudry of Pewaukee to Daniel Perper, according to state records. Beaudry is the owner and president of Waukesha-based Corporate Design Interiors. Perper is the CEO of Chicago-based PEAK6 Capital Management LLC.