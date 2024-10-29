Hot Spell Sauna comes to The Cooperage

Milwaukee-based Hot Spell Sauna, a traveling sauna and cold plunge company, will operate out of the parking lot at 822 South Water St. (The Cooperage located in Boone & Crockett) for its 2024-25 season. The company is partnering with The Cooperage and Boone & Crockett, according to a press release.

“The partnership allows us to do something we’ve desired, bring both our saunas to one location to be able to host larger social sessions and private groups,” said a partner at Hot Spell. “Being close to water is really important for us and the views from The Cooperage are incredible.”

Hot Spell has previously operated at Dropout Fight Club, Zócalo Food Truck Park (for three seasons) and South Shore Beach in Bay View.

- Advertisement -

There are two sauna facilities, one cedar barrel sauna with an electric stove and one wood fired box sauna. Each sauna can fit up to 11 people for public sessions and 12 people for private sessions. There are also two showers on-site as well as the option to cold plunge into the nearby harbor.

“We’re excited for a new season and the partnership that allows us to bring both our saunas together and grow our community in an incredible location,” said Jaime Meyer, founder of Hot Spell. “We continue to adjust our offering based on how our customers use contrast therapy and this partnership with The Cooperage gives us the opportunity to offer them the ability to use contrast therapy as a practice in their wellness routine.”

The season at The Cooperage will end on April 30, 2025.