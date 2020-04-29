Hospitality Democracy’s downtown restaurants to reopen for curbside, delivery service

After closing for six weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Milwaukee-based Hospitality Democracy is reopening four of its restaurants for curbside pick-up and delivery service.

AJ Bombers, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Onesto and Smoke Shack, all located in and around downtown Milwaukee, will open on Thursday, April 30.

AJ Bombers and Smoke Shack Express at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa as well as Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts in the Historic Third Ward will remain closed indefinitely.

The restaurant group said in a news release Tuesday that it has “worked to put robust health and safety measures in place to confidently and effectively” run curbside and delivery service.

Bars and restaurants in Wisconsin have been closed for in-house service since March 17, when the state introduced restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Most restaurants across the area have remained open for carryout and delivery service.

Hospitality Democracy temporarily ceased operations at all its restaurants in late March in an effort, the group said, to help keep diners and employees safe during the ongoing public health crisis.

At the time, the company laid off 225 employees, according to a notice sent to state officials. Tuesday’s press release did not specify how many employees the company would bring back as it resumes some operations.

Starting Thursday, AJ Bombers will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Onesto will be open Wednesday through Monday, 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Smoke Shack will be open Wednesday through Monday, 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

