Hospice provider to relocate HQ on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

Milwaukee-basedwill move its headquarters to occupy about 31,500 square feet at Park Place Business Park on Milwaukee's far northwest side. According to permits filed with the City of Milwaukee, the company will lease space at 11002 W. Park Place for its new corporate headquarters, which is only about a mile away from its current headquarters location at 11400 W. Lake Park Drive. The home care and hospice provider employs a total of 400 people, though only about 60 are in the office on a daily basis. "This location will be the corporate office which includes administrative functions, volunteer functions, employee engagement, and any other function to ensure business operations," a permit application filing says. "The location does house a grief resource center open to the public, which provides grief counseling, support groups and social functions." Horizon did not respond to request for comment. Known as Waters at Park Place, 11002 W. Park Place is a one story building located between the One Park Plaza and Two Park Plaza office towers where companies like A.O. Smith and the Crisis Prevention Institute are headquartered. 11002 W. Park Place is managed by Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm