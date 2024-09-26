Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Hospice provider to relocate HQ on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
11002 W. Park Place. Image from LoopNet
Learn more about:
Horizon Home Care & HospiceIrgens
Last updated

Milwaukee-based Horizon Home Care & Hospice will move its headquarters to occupy about 31,500 square feet at Park Place Business Park on Milwaukee’s far northwest side. According to permits filed with the City of Milwaukee, the company will lease space at 11002 W. Park Place for its new corporate headquarters, which is only about a

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee