Honeybaked Ham seeking franchisee for multi-store expansion in Milwaukee

817 North Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

1000 West Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

933 Anderson Drive, Green Bay

Alpharetta, Georgia-basedis planning to open several new locations in Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs as part of a national expansion effort, according to, head of franchise development. “We created a list of the top 12 markets in the United States that we were either not in or very underrepresented in, and Milwaukee was pretty much at the top of that list,” Edwards said. Honeybaked Ham is planning to open up to 60 new franchises across the country, with a large concentration in and around metro Milwaukee. The company has already secured a lending entity, so its next steps include finding a franchisee and appropriate real estate, said Edwards. Edwards will begin the search in mid-May and will prioritize opening one location before embarking on greater expansion efforts. “For us right now, the biggest thing is finding the right person in that market to grow with,” Edwards said. The new stores will add to Honeybaked Ham’s three other Wisconsin locations in Wauwatosa, Green Bay and Appleton. Honeybaked Ham has roughly 450 locations in 48 states across the country. Here are Honeybaked Ham’s existing Wisconsin locations: