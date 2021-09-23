Home on Big Cedar Lake sold for $2.5 million

Big Cedar Lake image from Google Earth.
A home along Kenny Drive along the east side of Big Cedar Lake in the Town of West Bend was sold recently for $2.5 million, according to state records.

The 704-square-foot home has two bedrooms, one bathroom and was built in 1920, according to a Coldwell Banker listing. It sits on a 2.2-acre property with 198 feet of lake frontage, according to state records.

The property has an assessed value of $1.1 million, according to Washington County records.

It was sold by West Bend-based Diamond Holdings LLC to Gregory N. Thomas of Naples, Florida, according to state records.

