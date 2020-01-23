Home on Geneva Lake sold for more than $3.7 million

A nearly 4,700-square-foot home on the north shore of Geneva Lake has been sold for $3.73 million, according to state records.

The town of Walworth home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to online listings. The home was custom-built in 2017 and designed in the Adirondack Architectural style.

Features include a beamed great room with lake views, a 26-foot-high Pennsylvania river rock fireplace, reclaimed wormy chestnut floors, lakeside patios, pizza oven and wine cellar.

On the property’s 100 feet of lake frontage is a new pier with two canopied boat slips and a sitting deck.

It has an assessed value of $2.09 million, according to county records.

It was sold to Roy and Antonine Kaiser. Roy Kaiser is head of derivatives at Chicago-based Citadel Securities. The sellers are Michael Dean Chorneyko and Tina Marie Chorneyko. Michael Dean Chorneyko is principal of St. Charles, Illinois-based Michael Raymond Construction.