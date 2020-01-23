Home on Geneva Lake sold for more than $3.7 million

Has five bedrooms, six bathrooms

By
Alex Zank
-
Geneva Lake Home Photo courtesy of realtor.com
Photo courtesy of realtor.com

A nearly 4,700-square-foot home on the north shore of Geneva Lake has been sold for $3.73 million, according to state records.

The town of Walworth home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to online listings. The home was custom-built in 2017 and designed in the Adirondack Architectural style.

Features include a beamed great room with lake views, a 26-foot-high Pennsylvania river rock fireplace, reclaimed wormy chestnut floors, lakeside patios, pizza oven and wine cellar.

On the property’s 100 feet of lake frontage is a new pier with two canopied boat slips and a sitting deck.

It has an assessed value of $2.09 million, according to county records.

It was sold to Roy and Antonine Kaiser. Roy Kaiser is head of derivatives at Chicago-based Citadel Securities. The sellers are Michael Dean Chorneyko and Tina Marie Chorneyko. Michael Dean Chorneyko is principal of St. Charles, Illinois-based Michael Raymond Construction.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.