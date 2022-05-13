Hollander Chocolate plans to move its HQ from Fox Point to former auto dealership in Port Washington

Fox Point-based Hollander Chocolate, Inc. is planning to move its headquarters to Port Washington. The company, which makes café sauces and powders for craft beverages, is seeking to move into the former Ernie Von Schledorn car dealership located at 1180 S. Spring St.
The 5-acre property has a 24,450-square-foot building. It has been listed for sale for $990,000.
According to a conceptual plan submitted to the city, Hollander Chocolate would consolidate all their existing office personnel into this location. That includes nine employees currently with plans to double that total in 18 months.
The company wants to create a product innovation lab with a public interaction component that could include product tastings and a “chocolate school.” A distribution hub would also be established within the building, and there is the possibility of a museum and gift shop being added.
The first phase of the project would involve removing all remnants of the old car dealership, bringing the building up to food grade standards, and securing state and federal certifications. The company would then need to remodel office space, build out the product innovation lab and relocate office personnel in the second phase of the project. The final phase of development would see a coffee shop, gift shop, chocolate museum and interactive innovation lab be built.
According to the conceptual plan, Hollander Chocolate leadership would also want to use the area north of the building for expansion later on.
Through this relocation of the company’s headquarters, Hollander Chocolate leadership hopes to create a new public facing identity for their brand.