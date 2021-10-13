HNTB expanding its downtown Milwaukee office, has 30 open positions

By
Alex Zank
-
HNTB
HNTB Credit: Lila Aryan
Kansas City-based engineering and architecture firm HNTB announced it is expanding its downtown Milwaukee office to support its growing workforce. The company has grown its Milwaukee staff from 90 to more than 110 over the…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

