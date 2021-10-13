HNTB expanding its downtown Milwaukee office, has 30 open positions

Kansas City-based engineering and architecture firm HNTB announced it is expanding its downtown Milwaukee office to support its growing workforce. The company has grown its Milwaukee staff from 90 to more than 110 over the…

Kansas City-based engineering and architecture firm Kansas City-based engineering and architecture firm HNTB announced it is expanding its downtown Milwaukee office to support its growing workforce. The company has grown its Milwaukee staff from 90 to more than 110 over the last two years. It is looking to fill 30 open positions for its Milwaukee office. HNTB's 3,100-square-foot expansion brings its downtown Milwaukee office to 27,000 square feet. The company in 2019 moved its local office to the Two-Fifty building at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. downtown from the Park Place office park on the far northwest side of the city of Milwaukee. HNTB occupies the 19th and 20th floors of the Two-Fifty building downtown. The added space is on the 19th floor. "Even with market sectors facing significant economic headwinds in 2020 and 2021, HNTB has continued to hire talented engineers, planners and construction staff in Wisconsin and currently has over 30 open positions," Ashley Booth, HNTB Wisconsin office leader and vice president, said in a statement. "Downtown Milwaukee continues to be a tremendous location for retaining our existing team and attracting additional talent." Some of HNTB's clients include the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, cities of Milwaukee and Madison, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and the Milwaukee Bucks. The firm has worked on major infrastructure projects such as the Zoo Interchange, The Hop streetcar, Milwaukee County's east-west bus rapid-transit system, I-94 north-south, I-43 and Fiserv Forum.