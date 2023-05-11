HNTB again expands downtown Milwaukee office

Kansas City-based engineering and architecture firm HNTB has again expanded its downtown Milwaukee office space at the Two-Fifty building at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The company moved its local office there in 2019, from the far northwest side of Milwaukee, and then expanded its space in 2021 to 27,000 square feet.

Now the company says it has expanded again at the building, leasing the entire 19th and 20th floors and now occupying 30,694 square feet. Those are the top two floors of the 20-story, 190,152-square-foot building, which was built in 1971.

HNTB, which also has offices in Madison and Green Bay, says it has increased its full-time Wisconsin workforce by more than 55% over the last three years. The company now has 125 employees in Milwaukee and more than 180 in Wisconsin and an additional 38 interns/co-ops planned this summer in the state. The additional space at the Milwaukee office will provide room for an additional 20 employees.

“As an organization, HNTB firmly believes that our performance and culture are driven by being together. As we continue to attract and retain top talent in a rewarding and dynamic office environment, this drives our need for additional office space,” said Ashley Booth, HNTB Wisconsin office leader and vice president. “Our expanded presence in Milwaukee’s vibrant downtown area continues to allow us to effectively serve our clients, while providing an environment in which our professionals continue to thrive.”