Hmong American Peace Academy fills new executive role for its foundation

Hmong American Peace Academy
, Wisconsin’s first Hmong charter school, has named Patrick Tevlin
as the first executive director of development for its foundation.
In this role, Tevlin will lead the HAPA Foundation
’s fundraising efforts and donor relations, HAPA announced on Wednesday. Tevlin will work with HAPA CEO Chris Her-Xiong
and HAPA Foundation board president Jason Handal
. HAPA, located on the northwest side of Milwaukee, launched its foundation last year
.
“This is the most purposeful mission I’ve ever been a part of, and I hope our philanthropic community will recognize its impact and join us in supporting these incredible scholars,” Tevlin said in a news release. “As the first executive director for development of the HAPA Foundation, I am proud to share the powerful story of our charter school’s influence on the Hmong community and Milwaukee, reinforced by strong data showcasing our scholars’ achievements and the success of our graduates.”
Tevlin formerly served as chief advancement officer at the University School of Milwaukee for nine years, where he worked on a $30 million capital campaign. Most recently, Tevlin was the chief advancement officer for William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia.
HAPA serves nearly 2,000 students in grades K4-12. Her-Xiong founded the school in 2004.
“As someone who arrived in the U.S. as a refugee and built HAPA to provide a brighter future for our scholars, I know firsthand the power of education and opportunity,” Her-Xiong said. “Mr. Tevlin’s leadership will help ensure that we continue to provide rigorous academics, strong character development, and a deep connection to Hmong heritage. With the support of our community, we can empower this next generation of leaders.”
