Historic building, now used as self-storage, sold at sheriff’s sale

A historic building on Milwaukee's west side, used for self storage, has been sold at a sheriff's sale. Built in 1928, the building at 3742 W. Wisconsin Ave. was sold to an affiliate of Denver-basedfor $5.2 million, according to state property records. The Ogilvie affiliate, Milwaukee Industrial LLC, filed a $6.3 million foreclosure judgement in November against the property's previous owner, Platform II Wisconsin LLC, court records show. Platform II Wisconsin LLC is an affiliate of Illinois-based, which purchased the building in 2017 from an affiliate of Milwaukee moving and logistics company. Coda converted the property from commercial storage to a self storage business called One Stop Self Storage. One of a series of warehouses built by the Coakley Brothers in the 1920s, the seven-story, 102,000-square-foot building has a terra cotta tile roof, decorative brick work and a clock atop the roof that still says C.H. Coakley, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Ogilvie did not immediately respond to request for comment.