Historic building, now used as self-storage, sold at sheriff’s sale

A historic building on Milwaukee's west side, used for self storage, has been sold at a sheriff's sale.
Built in 1928, the building at 3742 W. Wisconsin Ave. was sold to an affiliate of Denver-based Ogilvie Properties
for $5.2 million, according to state property records.
The Ogilvie affiliate, Milwaukee Industrial LLC, filed a $6.3 million foreclosure judgement in November against the property's previous owner, Platform II Wisconsin LLC, court records show.
Platform II Wisconsin LLC is an affiliate of Illinois-based Coda Management
, which purchased the building in 2017 from an affiliate of Milwaukee moving and logistics company C.H. Coakley
. Coda converted the property from commercial storage to a self storage business called One Stop Self Storage.
One of a series of warehouses built by the Coakley Brothers in the 1920s, the seven-story, 102,000-square-foot building has a terra cotta tile roof, decorative brick work and a clock atop the roof that still says C.H. Coakley, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Ogilvie did not immediately respond to request for comment.