Hispanic Collaborative uses pilot program to get Latino workforce into higher-paying jobs

Diversity & Inclusion

By
-
Nursing assistant graduates who attended Milwaukee Area Technical College as part of the Hispanic Collaborative’s upskilling initiative for Latinos pose with their diplomas. Credit: Hispanic Collaborative

Last summer, Sara Orozco was sweeping up hair in a beauty salon making $13 an hour. Today, the 18-year-old Golda Meir High School graduate is working as a certified nursing assistant in an oncology unit at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, making $21 an hour while earning a four-year nursing degree at Alverno

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

