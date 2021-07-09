Herzing University awarded $2 million federal grant to train more mental health professionals

Herzing University was recently award a nearly $2 million federal grant for a new mental health-focused nurse practitioner program.

The $1.92 million grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration will fund Herzing’s Every Experience Counts program, which targets underrepresented students who are seeking to become mental health nurse practitioners in mental health and primary care settings in underserved areas.

The grant will allow Herzing to educate and train 120 students in the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program through 2025.

Herzing said there is a disproportionate number of residents living in medically underserved areas among the six states where it has campuses: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio and Wisconsin. According to the American Psychiatric Nurses Association, more than 75% of all U.S. counties have a shortage of mental health workers while 20% of adults experience a mental health condition in any given year.

Herzing said it plans to work with community partners to provide hands-on clinical training opportunities for students, which could lead to full-time employment.