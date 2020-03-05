Helwig Carbon Products acquires J. Ream Manufacturing product line

Milwaukee-based Helwig Carbon Products Inc. has acquired the brush holder product line of Naperville, Illinois-based J. Ream Manufacturing.

The brush holders will now be manufactured at Helwig Carbon’s Milwaukee facility at 8900 W. Tower Ave.

“This acquisition strengthens our core brush holder business by adding new holder designs and applications to Helwig Carbon Products’ core business. Helwig Carbon has been in the brush holder business for 50 years and we are ideally suited to manufacture these products,” said Mark Umhoefer, president of Helwig Carbon.

Helwig Carbon serves the aerospace, HVAC, medical, motor repair, OEM, power generation, steel, paper, elevator and railroad markets. The company makes carbon brushes, brush holders, shaft grounding systems, silver graphite contacts and mechanical carbons. The brushes and holders are used for large industrial motors, fractional horsepower motors, tachometers, synchronous motors and permanent magnetic motors.