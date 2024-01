Hartland site purchased for 267-unit multifamily development

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Milwaukee-based development firmis moving ahead on a 267-unit multifamily housing project in Hartland with the purchase of the 45-acre project site. The site, at 701 W. Capitol Dr., near downtown Hartland, used to be home to the Hartland Quarry. The property was sold for $5 million, according to state records. Three Leaf Partners, a Milwaukee real estate firm started by Milwaukee Bucks player Pat Connaughton , is planning to build 240 apartments and 27 townhomes, plus a clubhouse, fitness center and walking paths at the Hartland site. There would be 240 apartments in two-story buildings, as well as 27 townhome condominium units. Rents would range from $1,492 for a one-bedroom unit to $3,164 per month for a three-bedroom unit, according to Village of Hartland documents. The total project costs will be about $90.7 million. Because of the site's current condition and topography has many development challenges, Three Leaf received $9.6 million in tax increment financing (TIF) assistance for the project. The project could be completed by the fall of 2025.