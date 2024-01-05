Hartland site purchased for 267-unit multifamily development

Milwaukee-based development firm Three Leaf Partners is moving ahead on a 267-unit multifamily housing project in Hartland with the purchase of the 45-acre project site.
The site, at 701 W. Capitol Dr., near downtown Hartland, used to be home to the Hartland Quarry. The property was sold for $5 million, according to state records.
Three Leaf Partners, a Milwaukee real estate firm started by Milwaukee Bucks player Pat Connaughton, is planning to build 240 apartments and 27 townhomes, plus a clubhouse, fitness center and walking paths at the Hartland site.
There would be 240 apartments in two-story buildings, as well as 27 townhome condominium units. Rents would range from $1,492 for a one-bedroom unit to $3,164 per month for a three-bedroom unit, according to Village of Hartland documents.
The total project costs will be about $90.7 million. Because of the site's current condition and topography has many development challenges, Three Leaf received $9.6 million in tax increment financing (TIF) assistance for the project.
The project could be completed by the fall of 2025.