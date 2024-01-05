Hartland site purchased for 267-unit multifamily development

Rendering from JLA Architects

Milwaukee-based development firm Three Leaf Partners is moving ahead on a 267-unit multifamily housing project in Hartland with the purchase of the 45-acre project site. The site, at 701 W. Capitol Dr., near downtown Hartland, used to be home to the Hartland Quarry. The property was sold for $5 million, according to state records. Three Leaf

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
