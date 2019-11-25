Hartland mansion on Legend at Bristlecone golf course sold for $3 million

A nearly 17,000-square-foot mansion along The Legend at Bristlecone private golf course in Hartland has been sold for $3 million, according to state real-estate transaction records.

The home is located on East Cedar Bend. According to information from the Multiple Listing Service, it was built in 2004 and has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms. It also has a four-car garage.

It has an assessed value of $2.25 million, according to Waukesha County records.

According to state records, the buyer of is Kyle Landry. The seller is Cedar Bend LLC, which lists a village of Summit address. Michael Natalizio is named the seller’s agent. Natalizio is chief executive officer of New Berlin-based HNI Risk Services.

The Legend at Bristlecone is one of three golf courses that make up The Legend, a 54-hole private country club in Waukesha County. Its other courses are The Legend at Merrill Hills and The Legend at Brandybrook. According to the club’s website, the Bristlecone course plays to 7,005 yards with a par of 71. It was designed by Scott Miller, a former golf course designer for Jack Nicklaus.