Hartland-based Wearable Technologies announces partnership with Froedtert South

Hartland-based Wearable Technologies, a maker of wearable devices and mobile solutions powered by artificial intelligence, is now using its AI platform to streamline health care services at Froedtert South.

Through its proprietary MAHI platform, Wearable Technologies is providing remote patient monitoring and chronic care management to high-acuity patients at Froedtert South. The MAHI platform provides patients and health care providers with comprehensive health insights.

“At the heart of health care is a simple but powerful goal: being there for patients when they need us most. Our partnership with Froedtert South is about making that a reality using AI and real-time monitoring to ensure doctors can focus on patients who need urgent care,” said Deepak Arora, CEO of Wearable Technologies.

- Advertisement -

Wearable Technologies, founded in 2020, created a wearable device that uses AI and machine learning to detect, predict and protect against hazards. The device can tell which direction the person wearing it is moving, whether they have fallen or flipped over, their heart rate and oxygen levels, and the temperature/humidity around them – all to help prevent hazards.

“Imagine a patient anxiously waiting weeks to see a cardiologist while other (patients) occupy appointments that could have been managed remotely,” said Arora. “With our MAHI platform and remote patient monitoring, we will reduce wait times, prevent avoidable hospital visits and give doctors more time for the patients who need them most.”