Hartland-based water pump manufacturer buys industrial building near its HQ for expansion

Hartland-based water pump manufacturer and distributor Watertronics has purchased an additional facility for $4.2 million at 528 East Industrial Dr., located across the street from its headquarters location at 525 East Industrial Dr., according to state records. This facility will add to Watertronics four other locations in Wisconsin. The 36,700-square-foot facility at 528 East Industrial

Hartland-based water pump manufacturer and distributorhas purchased an additional facility for $4.2 million at 528 East Industrial Dr., located across the street from its headquarters location at 525 East Industrial Dr., according to state records. This facility will add to Watertronics four other locations in Wisconsin. The 36,700-square-foot facility at 528 East Industrial Dr. sits on two acres of land. Watertronics plans to occupy the building for the expansion of its electrical division, according to a representative from the company. Watertronics will use the building for storage, assembly and distribution, according to village documents. Watertronics manufactures and distributes water pump products for several systems such as agricultural water pumps, golf course water systems, landscape water systems, rainwater harvesting systems, and municipal, industrial and commercial water systems. The building, formerly a Strike FC indoor soccer facility, was planned to house Performance Pickleball of Wisconsin in February of 2024. The pickleball facility opened but closed within a few months due to relocation. The building was sold by Sullivan-based investor Hartland Properties LLC.