Hartland-based communications agency C.O.nxt acquires Milwaukee advertising agency

By
-
Marcy Tessman and Steve Marsho

Hartland-based C.O.nxt, an employee-owned communications agency with clients in the agriculture and food space, has acquired Milwaukee-based advertising agency Jigsaw. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jigsaw focuses on advertising in the digital space. The firm has experience in the banking, health care, higher education and service industries. The acquisition of Jigsaw will allow

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display