Hartland-based communications agency C.O.nxt acquires Milwaukee advertising agency

Hartland-based C.O.nxt, an employee-owned communications agency with clients in the agriculture and food space, has acquired Milwaukee-based advertising agency Jigsaw. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jigsaw focuses on advertising in the digital space. The firm has experience in the banking, health care, higher education and service industries.
The acquisition of Jigsaw will allow C.O.nxt to diversify its business through the addition of new expertise across more industries. Both firms will combine their resources and services while maintaining their roles in their respective industries.
“We are very excited to welcome the Jigsaw team and are looking forward to expanding our business,” said Marcy Tessman,president and chief executive officer of C.O.nxt. “Acquisition is part of what makes an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) healthy and thriving. We are bringing together a full team of exceptionally talented, hard-working, and fun people with shared values.”
Tessmann, along with Steve Marsho, president and founding partner of Jigsaw, have decades of leadership in the advertising agency space. They will both continue to lead their businesses.
“We’re enthused for the future of Jigsaw as it joins forces with C.O.nxt and are certain this venture will result in new opportunities for our clients and staff,” said Marsho. “We are excited to have the opportunity to grow as part of C.O.nxt by deepening our expertise and expanding our employee base.”
All Jigsaw employees will enter the C.O.nxt ESOP, which was formed five years ago.