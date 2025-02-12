Hartford man gets three years in prison after stealing employees’ 401(k) funds

The owner of an in-home nursing company based in Monroe has been sentenced to three years in prison after he was found guilty of stealing from his employees’ 401(k) funds.

Sone Bagley, a 54-year-old Hartford resident, owned and operated Caring Hearts in Monroe.

Bagley stole more than $54,000 from the 401(k) funds of employees of Caring Hearts, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Shortly after buying Caring Hearts in April 2018, Bagley created a separate business entity and transferred the employees’ 401(k) funds into his account. Bagley then spent the money on personal expenses, including at coffee shops, restaurants, and gas stations, as well as on business expenses including employee pay.

A jury in Waukesha County found Bagley guilty of theft by virtue of office, business, or as trustee in December 2024.

In addition to the three years of initial confinement, Bagley was ordered to pay full restitution. He will be supervised for five years after his release.

Bagley was also ordered to have no contact with any of the victims, maintain full-time employment, file all tax returns, disclose all bank accounts, undergo a mental health evaluation, complete community service, and not be involved in any business or enterprise where he is the trustee of any other individual’s money.