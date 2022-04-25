Harley’s 120th anniversary celebration in 2023 will launch annual homecoming event in Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson today announced that its 120th anniversary celebration will be held from July 13-16, 2023 at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area, and will launch an annual homecoming event in Milwaukee.

For decades, the iconic Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer has hosted a massive anniversary celebration every 5 years, attracting visitors to the Milwaukee area from around the world who fill the area’s hotel rooms during the week. For Harley’s 115th anniversary celebration in 2018, an estimated 150,000 Harley riders visited the area, making an economic impact estimated at $95 million by VISIT Milwaukee.

The company said its 120th anniversary celebration will be the launch of the Harley-Davidson Homecoming event, an annual four-day festival “filled with music, food and moto culture,” according to a news release.

“We invite everyone, riders, non-riders and fans around the world, to join us in Milwaukee next summer for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming where we will celebrate 120 years of our incredible brand,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “This will be the first in a series of unforgettable annual events in Milwaukee. Stay tuned for more details in coming months, and we look forward to celebrating with you in 2023.”

The Milwaukee tourism industry has been able to count on a major boost from Harley anniversary events every five years. The creation of an annual homecoming event in Milwaukee could be even more beneficial for the area economy.

“I’m thrilled they are going to do this every single year,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee.