Harley starts year with 20% jump in revenue

By
-
The limited-edition, CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model. Image courtesy of Harley-Davidson.

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson started 2023 with a 20% increase in revenue for the first quarter and a 37% increase in its net income. The motorcycle maker reported total revenue of nearly $1.79 billion for the first quarter, up from almost $1.5 billion at this time in 2022. The increase was driven by a 23% increase in

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display