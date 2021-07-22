Harley launches pre-owned marketplace, posts strong second quarter

Harley-Davidson launched its first-ever online marketplace for used Harley motorcycles in the United States today as the company reported sales that neared pre-pandemic levels for the second quarter.

The motorcycle maker’s new H-D1 marketplace allows users to buy and sell pre-owned and certified pre-owned Harley motorcycles, which come with a 12-month limited warranty on the engine and transmission.

The measure follows the launch of Harley’s HD certified pre-owned program and its subsequent entrance into a hot used-bike market, which heated up amid new bike supply shortages during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The program aims to drive connectivity and engagement among current customers while increasing accessibility for new riders with pre-owned bikes and attractive financing options. All qualified dealers have signed up for the program – about 350 dealers or 63% of dealers had signed up as of Q1, Harley chairman, president and CEO Jochen Zeitz said during a Q2 earnings call.

“By blending the best of a digital and in-dealership experience, H-D1 marketplace is designed to facilitate a confidence and seamless purchase journey for used Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” Zeitz said.

The company launched two new models during the second quarter, including its Sportster Model S built on the Revolution Max platform and LiveWire One, an all-electric motorcycle. The model launches followed the spin out of Harley’s LiveWire brand into its own EV division.

Harley netted about $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter, up from $865.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and down from about $1.63 billion for the same period in 2019. Global retail motorcycle sales in the second quarter were up 24% compared to 2020, driven by strong North American retail sales. North American retail sales were also up by about 2,150 units in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

“We are starting to see the initial proof points as we execute our Hardwire Strategy, as demonstrated by the positive financial results today,” Zeitz said in a statement. “We are encouraged by the signs of consumer positivity in the market; however, we remain mindful of the significant supply chain challenges that we expect to continue to impact the sector.”