Harley-Davidson names Tyson Foods exec as its new CFO

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. has named Gina Goetter as its next chief financial officer, filling an opening created by the departure of John Olin in July.

Goetter joins Harley from Tyson Foods where she was senior vice president of finance for the company’s prepared foods segment since 2019. Prior to Tyson, Goetter held several roles at General Mills Inc. from 2008 to 2019, including vice president of financial operations of the meals and baking operation from 2017 until 2019.

“Gina is a CFO with the experience to drive a transformation of core processes and reporting for improved operational efficiency, build a global shared services model and modernize accounting and controls,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “She will add to the fresh perspectives and new capabilities now represented at the leadership level that complement the experienced talent that has been promoted from within.”

Goetter graduated in 1998 from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse with a bachelor of science degree in finance and economics and graduated from Boston College in 2004 with an MBA with a dual concentration in finance and marketing.

She will join Harley on Sept. 30 and will receive a one-time cash award of $300,000 with 30 days of her employment, according to securities filings. The filings did not include her base salary.

Darrell Thomas, who had served as interim CFO since Olin’s departure, will remain with the company and continue in his role as vice president and treasurer.