Harley-Davidson Museum to revamp retail offerings, ‘Experience Gallery’ exhibit

The Harley-Davidson Museum on Tuesday announced plans for additional upgrades to its campus in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley.

Plans are in the works to triple the size of its existing retail store, known as The Shop, and to open Harley-Davidson’s first-and-only Factory Shop. The museum is also working to revitalize its ‘Experience Gallery’ exhibit, according to a news release.

These projects are part of ongoing improvements to the museum’s 20-acre riverfront property, located at 400 W. Canal St. Last summer, construction broke ground on a new home for the museum’s large-size event venue, ‘The Garage.’ The 8,200-square-foot building is slated to open this spring on the southeast corner of campus.

In the coming months, the 9,284-square-foot space that had housed The Garage since 2008 will become The Shop’s new location, offering more than 150 new products and new experiences including demos on Serial 1 e-bikes and complimentary spins on IRONe electric balance bikes.

Meanwhile, the former Shop space will house Harley-Davidson’s Factory Shop. It will sell discontinued Motorclothes products, including helmets, gloves, jackets in limited quantities and sizes.

Together, the two concepts make up 13,000 square feet of retail space.

At the reinstalled first-floor Experience Gallery, visitors can sit on Harley-Davidson’s new Freedom Machine and hear “stories from riders who have turned their dream of learning to ride into reality,” according to the release. One of nine permanent exhibits at the H-D Museum, the Experience Gallery gives visitors a chance to mount a collection of new and old motorcycles.

“This investment signifies our commitment to Milwaukee and the Menomonee Valley. With Milwaukee making its mark on the global stage, we’re excited to unveil these new additions to campus later this spring and welcome everyone to check them out in person,” said Bill Davidson, great-grandson of one of Harley-Davidson’s four founders and vice president of the H-D Museum.