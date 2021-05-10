Harley-Davidson Museum planning new event venue

The Harley-Davidson Museum and its events arm, 1903 Events, today announced plans to build a new event venue on its 20-acre campus in the Menomonee Valley.

Construction on the 8,200-square-foot single-story building will break ground this summer, with an expected opening in spring 2022. The structure will replace 1903 Events’ seasonal space, called Chrome, on the southeast corner of the property, according to a news release.

The new year-round venue will take the name of the museum’s main event space, The Garage, which is located on the north end of the property. That 9,284-square-foot venue will host events through next month. The new Garage is now booking for spring 2022.

“This new event space will give our 1903 Events team the opportunity to deliver unique experiences that can only be found on our campus,” said Bill Davidson, vice president of the Harley-Davidson Museum. “This investment represents our growing commitment to the community, to the city of Milwaukee, which Harley-Davidson has called home for 118 years.”

Ixonia-based Morton Buildings, Inc. will head the project’s design and construction. Milwaukee-based HGA Architects and Engineers will provide design consulting support.

The new Garage will have floor-to-ceiling windows and five glass garage doors, offering views of the Menomonee River, as well as access to the adjacent 6,724-square-foot outdoor space, The Square. Bookings include on-site catering, event equipment, dressing rooms, and boat dock access.

1903 Events operates several private and corporate event spaces on the H-D Museum campus, including Rumble for up to 440 people, Motor Bar & Restaurant for up to 200 people; 1903 Bridge/Patio 13 for up to 60 people, and Bolt for up to 30 people.

“Since opening in 2008, the Harley-Davidson Museum has become a must-see for all visitors to our city and, as a partner in many conventions, we are thrilled to see the H-D Museum add another permanent venue,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “As an incredibly important part of the Menomonee Valley, the Harley-Davidson Museum is uniquely situated to bring people together from around town and from around the globe.”