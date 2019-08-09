Harley-Davidson Museum offering LiveWire demos Aug. 20 and 21

The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee will offer demo rides of the new LiveWire motorcycle from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 along with a new installation in its Experience Gallery.

LiveWire is Harley’s first electric motorcycle and is the result of nearly a decade of product development. The company is launching the model this month and has been taking pre-orders throughout the year.

The installation at the museum will provide visitors with an opportunity to take photos on LiveWire.

Demo rides on the Harley-Davidson LiveWire will be available to visitors over the age of 18 with a valid motorcycle license. Riders will be required to wear a DOT certified helmet and other riding gear. No passengers will be allowed. Riders will also be required to complete liability and safety paperwork.

Those looking to ride are advised to arrive early to register.