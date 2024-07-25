Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Manufacturing

Harley beats analysts’ expectations, plans to repurchase $1 billion in shares

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Harley-Davidson headquarters
Harley-Davidson Inc.'s headquarters in Milwaukee.
Learn more about:
Harley-DavidsonLiveWireJochen ZeitzKarim Donnez
Last updated

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson’s second quarter results exceeded analysts’ expectations as the company reported a revenue increase of 13% for Harley-Davidson Motor Company, the segment of the business that manufactures and sells motorcycles. The 13% increase in revenue was largely driven by increasing shipments of motorcycles, partially offset by lower pricing. Analysts interviewed by FactSet predicted the

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.