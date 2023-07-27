Haribo’s Pleasant Prairie manufacturing facility now open, producing gummi bears

Haribo’s Pleasant Prairie manufacturing facility is officially open and focused on producing the company’s well-known Goldbears gummi treats.

The company announced Thursday that production has begun at the new, 500,000-square-foot factory. There are currently 200 employees working at the facility and the company is planning to expand production in the future.

Haribo originally announced plans for a plant in Pleasant Prairie in March 2017. The company did not break ground for the plant until late 2020.

This is Haribo’s first North American manufacturing facility. It is located southwest of 120th Avenue (West Frontage Road) and Highway C (Wilmot Road) in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park. The facility is on 136.8 acres of property.

“I started my career with HARIBO more than 20 years ago, and I’m so proud to be part of the team that made the dream of a U.S. factory come true,” said Hakan Zor, chief production officer, Haribo of America. “Our associates worked tirelessly to ensure every step was taken with care, with the best quality equipment, technology and ingredients on the market. The Haribo brand has limitless potential and producing in the U.S. is an exciting next chapter of our story.”

The Pleasant Prairie facility is a multi-phase project. The first phase includes the production facility, an administrative building and a warehouse. Future phases are in development and will include new technology, capacity and hundreds of new employees.

Those future phases could bring employment at the complex to more than 1,200. Haribo has not specified by what date the full buildout of the campus will be completed. The company plans to produce 132 million pounds of gummi candies each year now that phase one of the facility is complete.

“At Haribo we think in generations. We are in the U.S. for the long-term and are honored to be part of the Pleasant Prairie community,” said Wes Saber, chief financial officer, Haribo of America. “One of our core values is trust, and it was important for us to give back to the people of Pleasant Prairie who have welcomed us so warmly. We believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable education so our partnerships reflect that. We’re committed to creating learning and career opportunities that will drive economic development and wellness for southeast Wisconsin.”