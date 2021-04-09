Harbor Freight wants to add five or more Wisconsin stores in next 12 months

Considering locations in Germantown, Delavan, West Bend, others

By
Alex Zank
-
Harbor Freight store in Sheboygan. Credit: Google
Harbor Freight store in Sheboygan. Credit: Google
Harbor Freight Tools wants to open at least five more locations in Wisconsin, including a few in the southeastern region. BizTimes reported this week the California-based tool and equipment retailer will lease the old Sears Outlet…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display