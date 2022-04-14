Harbor District names Tia Torhorst as its CEO

The Harbor District, Inc. board of directors has named Tia Torhorst the organization’s new chief executive officer. Torhorst has more than 20 years of public service leadership experience having served in roles at the state Department…

The Harbor District, Inc. board of directors has named Tia Torhorst the organization’s new chief executive officer. Torhorst has more than 20 years of public service leadership experience having served in roles at the state Department of Administration, Gov. Tony Evers’ gubernatorial transition team, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, and with Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. She also served on the boards of the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and is the founder and former board president of the Shorewood Farmers Market. She currently serves as the upskilling partnership director for gener8tor. “From our initial conversations, it was immediately clear to the search committee that Tia leads with passion, has incredibly deep experience, and shares our goals and ambitions for Harbor District,” said Rosamaria Martinez, chair of the Harbor District CEO Search Committee and vice president of Community Health Initiatives at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. Harbor District, Inc. (HDI) is a nonprofit organization leading the revitalization of Milwaukee’s Harbor District area. “We are completely aligned on our long-term vision, one in which the Harbor District epitomizes our region’s welcoming spirit while instilling a unique sense of place,” said Marvin Bynum, chair of the Harbor District Board of Directors and a real estate shareholder with Godfrey & Kahn, S.C. “We couldn’t be more thrilled for Tia to lead us forward through the next phases of Harbor District’s work.” Torhorst will begin her new role on April 25th and will succeed the Harbor District’s founding executive director, Lilith Fowler . “I am thrilled to be joining an amazing organization with a mission that aligns exactly with my values -- reclaiming and revitalizing underutilized spaces and assets of our region for the benefit of all. I am privileged to work along with an incredible staff, board of directors, and committed community partners to build on the foundation created,” said Torhorst. “I’m excited to lead the Harbor District on the journey to be a national model for blending economic development, environmental stewardship and community engagement.”