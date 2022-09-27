Handi Products to open second manufacturing facility, in Yorkville

Kenosha-based Handi Products,
a manufacturer specializing in wheelchair accessibility, home safety products and material handling, plans to expand with the addition of a new facility in Yorkville. The new facility will be located at 2730 S. Sylvania Ave. and give the company an additional 30,000 square feet of space. The current Kenosha headquarters is 52,000 square feet. “We’re expanding and adding some new manufacturing capabilities,” said Thom Disch,
president and CEO. “We’re moving into trailer manufacturing and we plan on doing that up there as well as selling trailers at that facility.” Handi Products is moving into this new segment of manufacturing following the acquisition of two trailer manufacturing businesses. Disch declined to share specifics on what companies Handi Products has acquired. The expansion is expected to create approximately 10 new positions. The company hopes to be working at the new Yorkville location within 60 days. Handi Products will also begin renting and selling its yard ramps, which allow business owners to either convert a loading dock into a “drive-in” door or unload a semi-truck without a loading dock. “When a company might have a need for repairing their existing loading dock, we create a portable loading dock for them so they can operate that way,” Disch said. “Or somebody might be looking to buy a building and they find it doesn’t meet their loading dock requirements. This expands their ability to use different types of buildings without being constrained by the loading dock capabilities.” Handi Products was established in 1958. Its sister company, Handi Ramp,
specializes in ADA compliant ramps, modular ramps, equine therapy ramps, and more.