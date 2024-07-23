Hamburger Mary’s sells Walker’s Point property, seeks new location

Hamburger Mary’s, the drag depot and burger bar at 730 S. Fifth St., has announced it will be moving from its current Walker’s Point location and will temporarily close as it searches for a new space.

The property’s owner had its adjacent corner property, formerly Hunty’s Social Club and Mary’s Arcade Bar, on the market for the past year, the eatery said in a Facebook and Instagram post. A buyer emerged with an offer to purchase both the corner bar buildings and the main Hamburger Mary’s building.

“After much thought, we decided it was an offer we couldn’t refuse,” the posts state.

State records show that the corner property and Hamburger Mary’s properties sold this month for $1.7 million. The corner property was listed by commercial real estate firm CBRE for $975,000.

The buyer was an entity called G5 and Associates LLC, which lists its registered agent as Andres Garcia.

A person by the same name was also part of a group that purchased another Walker’s Point property, located at 814 S. 2nd St., and opened Revival Bar and Restaurant, according to 2022 reporting from Urban Milwaukee. Garcia could not be reached for comment.

Hamburger Mary’s moved to the Walker’s Point location in 2016, after its Bay View location was demolished to make way for the Kinetik apartment building development.

“It’s bittersweet to announce that Hamburger Mary’s will be closing temporarily while we look for a new location to re-open,” the post says. “We’ve done this before so rest assured Mary will be back and better than ever.”