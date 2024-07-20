Hacienda Beer Co. joins 3 Sheeps Brewing to reimagine East Side location

Hacienda Beer Co.’s Milwaukee location has a new name befitting its recent partnership with the Sheboygan-based 3 Sheeps Brewing.

Hacienda Beer Co. and Baileys Harbor-based Door County Brewing Co. teamed up with 3 Sheeps Brewing to reimagine Hacienda’s location at 2018 E. North Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side. The shared space, formerly called Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen, opened on July 10 under the new name “Triple Taproom & Kitchen,” according to 3 Sheeps Brewing’s Friday news release.

The location will host a launch party in late summer or early fall. Special events and tastings will be announced, according to the news release.

The taproom features branding and products — both tap and packaged beer — of all three brewing companies. Hacienda Beer Co., an offshoot of Door County Brewing Co., opened its 125-seat taproom and restaurant in May 2019 on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Grant Pauly, founder of 3 Sheeps Brewing, is “excited to call Hacienda our ‘Milwaukee Hub,’” according to the news release. 3 Sheeps Brewing, the fourth largest craft brewery in Wisconsin, was founded in 2011.

“We have been good friends with the Door County and Hacienda team for many years and are now taking this friendship to the next level and moving in together,” Pauly said. “Having a dedicated space in Milwaukee will allow us to support all of the amazing fans and partners that have supported us for the past 12 years.”

3 Sheeps Brewing has been producing and packaging Door County products since 2020 and Hacienda Beer Co. products since earlier this year, according to the news release.

Hacienda previously enlisted 3 Sheeps Brewing to create a neutral-flavored hard seltzer as it sought to rebuild its menu following the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Triple Taproom & Kitchen, 3 Sheeps Brewing will have 10 rotating taplines “featuring core, seasonal, barrel-aged and taproom exclusive beers,” according to the news release.

Triple Taproom & Kitchen will also incorporate 3 Sheep Brewing’s charitable giving program called “Pints for a Purpose.” For every pint of Wisconsinitis Cream Ale purchased, the business will donate $1 to a local charity. The Kinship Community Food Center will be the first organization to benefit from this program, according to the news release.

“Milwaukee has such an incredible beer and brewing history,” Pauly said in the news release. “We’re looking forward to being a part of it while giving back to this community.”