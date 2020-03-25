Guy & O’Neil acquires Minnesota-based manufacturer

Fredonia-based Guy & O’Neill Inc. has acquired Minnesota-based Boomerang Laboratories Inc. to expand its product breadth and capabilities.

Guy & O’Neill is a portfolio company of New York and Los Angeles private equity firm Centre Partners. The company develops and manufactures wipes and liquid-fill products for the household cleaning and personal care categories.

Boomerang also manufacturers a variety of liquid-fill personal care and light-duty household cleaning products.

“Boomerang is an outstanding addition to Guy & O’Neill, as we continue to expand into new and complementary markets and product categories,” said Tom Misgen, chief executive officer of Guy & O’Neill. “The company has a long-standing stellar reputation for providing excellent service, quality and flexibility to its valued customers. We are excited to welcome the exceptional Boomerang team, which shares commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are very excited to be a part of the Guy & O’Neill organization,” added Paul Nyberg, president of Boomerang. “The opportunity to share and adopt best practices, achieve operational efficiencies and be part of a larger platform will allow us to better meet the needs of our customers and help accelerate the continued growth of our combined business.”