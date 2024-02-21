Guest House of Milwaukee names new CEO

The Guest House of Milwaukee
has named Stephen Bauer
as its next chief executive officer.
The nonprofit, which serves people experiencing homelessness and housing instability, made the announcement this week.
He starts the job March 1.
Bauer, who has been serving as interim CEO for about six months, replaces Mike Williams
who retired from the CEO post in August.
"What excites me about the CEO role is the people, the passion, and the possibilities of Guest House. I have not seen an organization so poised for growth and impact as Guest House is right now," said Bauer in an announcement.
Stephen has more than 25 years of nonprofit experience in executive leadership, organizational development, operations, coalition-building and advocacy. He previously worked for Public Allies
, a Milwaukee-public leadership development nonprofit known for working AmeriCorps.
Founded in 1981 in the King Park neighborhood, Guest House of Milwaukee offers a full continuum of services to address issues of homelessness and housing instability. It currently serves more than 1,229 men, women, and families, continues to shelter 86 men a night, and provide daily meals.
“Mr. Bauer will bring his skills and passion for the mission (to the job) and we are confident he can make Guest House of Milwaukee a leader in addressing the root causes of homelessness in our community,” said Pat Dunphy, the nonprofit’s board chairman in the announcement.