Guest House of Milwaukee names new CEO

By
-
Stephen Bauer

The Guest House of Milwaukee has named Stephen Bauer as its next chief executive officer. The nonprofit, which serves people experiencing homelessness and housing instability, made the announcement this week. He starts the job March 1. Bauer, who has been serving as interim CEO for about six months, replaces Mike Williams who retired from the

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
