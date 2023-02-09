Groundbreaking celebrated for medical office building at Loomis Crossing development

By
-
Cobalt Partners and Hammes Partners held a groundbreaking ceremony for a medical office building at Loomis Crossing. (Rendering courtesy of Rinka+)

The 38-acre Loomis Crossing development at Interstate 894 and Loomis Road in Greenfield achieved a key milestone on Thursday as developers celebrated the groundbreaking for construction of a 40,288-square-foot medical office building planned for the sprawling campus. Situated along Looms Road, just north of Layton Avenue, the multi-tenant building is being developed in partnership with

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display