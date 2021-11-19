Greenfield Pick ‘n Save store reopens as Metro Market

What used to be Pick ‘n Save grocery store in Greenfield has reopened as a Metro Market grocery store.

Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. on Friday held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the rebranded store, located at 4279 S. 76th Street. Milwaukee-based Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. Pick ‘n Save is the standard grocery store brand for Roundy’s and Metro Market is an upscale grocery store brand for the company.

The Greenfield store was remodeled with several new amenities including expanded produce, meat, deli, bakery and floral departments, as well as an in-store specialty balloon shop, Chicago Style Pizza, Snowfox Sushi, Pop Stop Popcorn and Murray’s Cheese Shop.

As part of the reopening festivities, Roundy’s donated $2,500 to the Greenfield Public Library and $2,500 donation to support the St. Matthias Food Pantry.

Roundy’s has 106 stores in Wisconsin, including 94 Pick ‘n Save stores and 12 Metro Market stores.