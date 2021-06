The Greenfield Highlands apartments have been sold for $40 million, according to state records. Greenfield Highlands is a six-building, 180-unit apartment community located along South 110th Street, south of West Cold Spring Road in Greenfield.…

The Greenfield Highlands apartments have been sold for $40 million, according to state records. Greenfield Highlands is a six-building, 180-unit apartment community located along South 110th Street, south of West Cold Spring Road in Greenfield. The buyers are funds affiliated with Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties Co. Inc. The seller is an affiliate of Hexagon Inc. , which has offices in Denver and Pewaukee. Neither party immediately responded to requests for comment on the deal. Construction of Greenfield Highlands started in 2014 . The development was originally to offer condominiums, but switched to rental units. The open-concept apartments range in size from one to two bedrooms, and include private balconies. Beyond the six residential buildings is an office/clubhouse. Other amenities include a pool and fitness area.