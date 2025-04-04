Greendale senior living facility sold for nearly $50 million

The Harbour Village senior living community in Greendale has been sold for $48.9 million, according to state property records. The property, located at 5600-5700 Mockingbird Lane, was purchased by a Utah-based entity called TP KCB Harbour Village Propco LLC. It was not clear through online records which company or group that LLC is tied to.

Thesenior living community in Greendale has been sold for $48.9 million, according to state property records. The property, located at 5600-5700 Mockingbird Lane, was purchased by a Utah-based entity called TP KCB Harbour Village Propco LLC. It was not clear through online records which company or group that LLC is tied to. Bre Rook Sh Harbour Village LLC, which is registered to a New York-based attorney, was the property's seller. That entity. Both the buyer and seller could not immediately be reached for comment. The property, which includes about 16.5 acres, had a 2024 assessed value of $32.9 million, according to Milwaukee County records. Harbour Village offers independent living, assisted living and memory care with rates starting at about $3,400 per month. State records say the community has 232 residential units.