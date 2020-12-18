Greater Milwaukee Foundation invests $1 million in Milwaukee County venture capital fund

GMF also investing $10 million in the redevelopment of the former Gimbels and Schuster’s building on King Drive

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Ellen Gilligan, president & CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, shares a story, Ex Fabula-style, describing her personal path to community work, and the role she sees for the foundation in advancing equity in the region. (Credit: Jim Moy)
The Greater Milwaukee Foundation announced it is investing $1 million in Gateway Capital, a venture capital fund focused on supporting pre-revenue startups in Milwaukee County. GMF said its investment is expected to support between 10…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits, education and insurance for BizTimes.

