Great Lakes Industrial acquires Illinois-based manufacturer of custom rubber products

Glendale-based Great Lakes Industrial
announced that it has acquired Addison, Illinois-based Elk Grove Rubber
, a manufacturer of custom rubber products that was founded in 1966.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Founded in 1954, Great Lakes Industrial is a family-owned engineering provider specializing in sealing solutions and value-added services for manufacturers. The company has customers across the United States and in Mexico in a variety of industries including aerospace, electrical, food and beverage services, industrial supplies, lighting, military, and life science.
“This strategic acquisition aligns with GLI's commitment to expanding its manufacturing and engineering capabilities and enhancing its product offerings to better serve its customers,” the company said in a news release. “By integrating Elk Grove Rubber's expertise and resources, GLI aims to strengthen its position in the sealing manufacturing industry and broaden its reach within the greater Chicago area.”
"This acquisition continues to push us towards our vision of being known as the customer’s most valuable resource for engineering and manufacturing services,” said Great Lakes Industrial president George Baumann
. “We are excited to welcome the Elk Grove team to GLI and look forward to continuing to serve its customers and the Chicago community.”
Great Lakes Industrial was recognized by BizTimes Media in 2023 and 2024
as a Future 50
company, the fastest-growing privately held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.
Last year, Great Lakes Industrial acquired
Akron, Ohio-based Premier Seals Manufacturing
, a producer of gaskets, washers, and other rubber products for various industrial and automotive applications.