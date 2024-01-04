Glendale-based Great Lakes Industrial acquires Ohio-based gasket manufacturer

Glendale-based Great Lakes Industrial
has acquired Akron, Ohio-based Premier Seals Manufacturing
, a producer of gaskets, washers, and other rubber products for various industrial and automotive applications.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Family-owned Great Lakes Industrial is an industrial services provider for equipment manufacturers and repair operators globally. The company manufactures, distributes, and provides software solutions for warehouse and production lines with a focus on sealing products, including rubber, plastics, adhesives, packaging, and metals. The company was recognized in 2023 as a Future 50 company, one of the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.
"Acquiring a company from the 'Rubber Capital of the World' fits perfectly into our wheelhouse, and the high-quality manufacturing capabilities of Premier Seals helps increase our capacity to support our high-growth trajectory," said Ben Stanczyk
, senior vice president of finance for Great Lakes Industrial.
In a news release announcing the deal, Great Lakes Industrial said the acquisition of Premier Seals “brings together two industry leaders, combining their expertise, resources, and innovation to deliver enhanced solutions to customers nationwide. Strengthening GLI’s manufacturing capabilities furthers GLI’s mission of becoming a leading value-added industrial supplier and bolsters its capabilities including Asset Tracking and Inventory Management, Kitting & Packaging, and Commercial Consultation.”
"The acquisition of Premier Seals is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. It goes beyond just acquiring a new entity, it's about fortifying our market position, expanding our capabilities, and creating synergies that will propel us forward," said Brad Hiller
, vice president of sales for Great Lakes Industrial. "We view the acquisition as a powerful catalyst for success, reinforcing our dedication to customer innovation while seizing the opportunity to be a positive force in the Akron community."