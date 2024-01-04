Glendale-based Great Lakes Industrial acquires Ohio-based gasket manufacturer

By
-
The Great Lakes Rubber and Supply team.
The Great Lakes Rubber and Supply team. Great Lakes Rubber is a Great Lakes Industrial company.

Glendale-based Great Lakes Industrial has acquired Akron, Ohio-based Premier Seals Manufacturing, a producer of gaskets, washers, and other rubber products for various industrial and automotive applications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Family-owned Great Lakes Industrial is an industrial services provider for equipment manufacturers and repair operators globally. The company manufactures, distributes, and provides

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display