Glendale | Founded: 1954

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 86

Great Lakes Industrial is a family-owned industrial services provider for equipment manufacturers and repair operators across the U.S. and beyond.

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

George Baumann, president: “In 2023, we rebranded from Great Lakes Rubber to Great Lakes Industrial and completed the acquisition of another manufacturing company, marking significant steps in our growth strategy. Additionally, we are celebrating our 70th anniversary this year, a milestone that underscores our long-standing commitment to excellence and innovation. As we look to the future, we are planning further strategic changes to continue our legacy of growth and success.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“We see the most opportunities for our company to continue growing through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. By leveraging a distributor mentality, we could potentially double or triple our size without needing to bring in new customers. Additionally, growth through acquisition will remain a high priority for us, as it presents significant opportunities to expand our market presence and capabilities.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“One thing I would change to improve Milwaukee would be to enhance public transportation infrastructure within the city and increase the availability of flights. Improving public transportation would make commuting more efficient and accessible for residents, reducing traffic congestion and environmental impact. Increasing flight options would enhance connectivity, making the region more attractive for business, tourism and overall economic growth.”