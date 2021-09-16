Granite Hills behavioral health hospital opens in West Allis

Granite Hills Hospital, a 120-bed behavioral health hospital in West Allis, has opened its doors and is preparing to begin accepting its first patients later this fall.

Leaders with Milwaukee County and the hospital’s operator Universal Health Services gathered Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility, located at 1706 S. 68th St.

The hospital will initially begin offering services for adults this fall and will open more units in a phased approach.

The beds are split into five groups of 24 with enclosed outdoor spaces. The facility also includes a full-court gymnasium, internal and external courtyards, and hospital units designed with maximum supervision for those in severe crises, leaders say.

Jennifer Bergersen, chief executive officer of Granite Hills and former chief operations officer for Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division, said the focus over the next two months is on hiring and onboarding new staff.

When Granite Hills begins accepting patients, it will serve people currently receiving care from the county’s inpatient behavioral health services on BHD’s Wauwatosa campus. It will also serve patients from the wider community, including adults, older adults, children and adolescents.

At full capacity, the hospital expects to employ 250 staff members, including nurses, physicians, clinicians, mental health technicians and support staff.

“I couldn’t be happier to open the doors of this incredible new facility and begin serving the Milwaukee community. Today is an important day for behavioral health care,” said Bergersen. “The Granite Hills Hospital team will provide a safe, quality experience for those most in need who deserve excellent behavioral health care. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to get to this point and am looking forward to continued partnership with community members and organizations to ensure the behavioral health needs of Milwaukee residents are met.”