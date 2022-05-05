Goodwill Industries chief communications and diversity officer appointed by Evers to UW Board of Regents

Angela Adams, the chief communications and diversity officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago, is one of three people that Gov. Tony Evers is appointing to the University of Wisconsin (UW) System Board…

Jennifer Staton to the UW Board of Regents. Wachs, a lifelong resident of Eau Claire, has practiced law since 1985 and currently is a partner at Gingras, Thomsen, & Wachs LLP. Staton will serve as one of two UW System students on the Board of Regents. Staton is currently enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where she is pursuing a major in applied health sciences with a pre-physician assistant concentration, a minor in biology, and a certificate in community-based learning. Angela Adams , the chief communications and diversity officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago , is one of three people that Gov. Tony Evers is appointing to the University of Wisconsin (UW) System Board of Regents. Adams became Goodwill’s chief communications and diversity officer in January of 2021 , after serving as director of community relations from 2016 to 2018 and vice president of community relations from 2018 to 2021 within the organization. Prior to her work with Goodwill, she served in various other nonprofit and corporate leadership roles, including at Ascension Wisconsin, Johnson Controls, and Pfizer. Adams also serves on the board of directors for Froedtert Hospital, Carmen Schools, African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee (AALAM), and the Sherman Phoenix Foundation, as well as serving as the past board president of Professional Dimensions, a women’s professional association in the Milwaukee Area. “Cultivating and creating access to a world-class education system that produces a workforce representative of our broader community is paramount for our state and region to thrive,” said Adams. “I am honored to accept this appointment by Governor Evers to serve on the Board of Regents helping to ensure young scholars and returning adult students who comprise the next generation of our workforce are prepared to guide us into a promising future.” Evers also appointed Dana Wachs andto the UW Board of Regents. Wachs, a lifelong resident of Eau Claire, has practiced law since 1985 and currently is a partner at Gingras, Thomsen, & Wachs LLP. Staton will serve as one of two UW System students on the Board of Regents. Staton is currently enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where she is pursuing a major in applied health sciences with a pre-physician assistant concentration, a minor in biology, and a certificate in community-based learning.